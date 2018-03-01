INDIANAPOLIS -- The Seattle Seahawks are shopping Pro Bowl defensive lineman Michael Bennett in trade talks, a source tells ESPN.

Bennett, 32, was second on the team with 8 1/2 sacks in 2017. Although he's coming off a productive season and signed a three-year extension in December 2016, Bennett expressed doubts about his future after the Seahawks' final game, telling The News Tribune that he "probably won't be back next year."

Asked about Bennett's status in light of his end-of-season comments, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday from the scouting combine: "I haven't talked to Mike in a while now, but it's the time of year, conversations going in all directions."

Bennett is set to count almost $7.4 million against Seattle's salary cap next season. By trading or releasing him before June 1, the Seahawks would save roughly $2.2 million against the 2018 salary cap while incurring around $5.2 million in dead money charges. A trade or release would likely come before March 18, when Bennett is owed a $3 million roster bonus.

Bennett's contract has three years remaining, with base salaries of $1.65 million, $6 million and $7.5 million, according to ESPN's Roster Management System.

Seattle's defensive line has the potential to look significantly different in 2018. Sheldon Richardson, acquired in a trade with the New York Jets before the start of last season, is among the team's 16 unrestricted free agents and may price himself out of Seattle. Cliff Avril's football future is in jeopardy because of a neck injury he suffered last season.

Malik McDowell, a second-round pick in 2017, may be unavailable again after missing his rookie season because of what the team called a severe concussion from a summer ATV accident.

Carroll had no update Thursday on Avril's status or that of strong safety Kam Chancellor, who also suffered a career-threatening neck injury last season.

Bennett has been an instrumental member of Seattle's defense since the team signed him in 2013. He has recorded 39 sacks over five seasons and has led the team's defensive linemen in playing time when healthy. He was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl after last season, added to the NFC team as an injury replacement.