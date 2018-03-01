Harvard-Westlake School filed a workplace violence prevention restraining order against former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin on Thursday at the Santa Monica Courthouse, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Martin was detained for questioning in Los Angeles last Friday as a result of a threatening image posted on social media but was released later in the day, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

A law enforcement source told KABC-TV in Los Angeles that Martin was being held in a mental health facility.

It's unclear if Martin posted the image to the verified Instagram account that is believed to be his.

The image on the Instagram account said: "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge." The image showed a shotgun and ammunition and tagged four accounts, including those belonging to former Dolphins teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey. It also included hashtags for Harvard-Westlake, where Martin went to high school, and the Miami Dolphins.

Another person tagged was James Dunleavy. Martin went to Harvard-Westlake with a James Dunleavy, who is the son of former NBA coach Mike Dunleavy and went on to play basketball at USC.

Martin accused Incognito and Pouncey of bullying him in 2013 when they were teammates in Miami, which resulted in an NFL investigation. The investigation found that Incognito, Pouncey and John Jerry created a hostile working environment for Martin, who left the team in the middle of the season.

Incognito was suspended for eight games by the NFL because of the investigation.

Martin hasn't played in the NFL since 2015. Weeks after retiring, Martin posted a lengthy message on Facebook explaining that he suffered from depression and had tried to kill himself on multiple occasions.

Harvard-Westlake, an elite private school in Los Angeles, closed last Friday morning in response to the post, but police told ESPN there was no direct threat to the school.

According to a source, the Dolphins' security director reached out to the league to make officials aware of the post. Pouncey was also made aware.

