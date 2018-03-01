Free-agent offensive tackle Branden Albert was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta and is currently in the Fulton County Jail, according to online records.

He is facing a felony charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence and second degree criminal damage to property. No bond is listed.

Albert, 33, briefly retired last year after the Miami Dolphins traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He changed his mind one week later, but the Jaguars released him and he remained unsigned last season.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has played in 120 games (118 starts) in nine NFL seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs and Dolphins.

He was the 15th overall pick by the Chiefs in the 2008 draft.