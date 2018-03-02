The Miami Dolphins have given the agent for Jarvis Landry permission to seek a trade for the wide receiver, sources told ESPN on Thursday, confirming an NFL Network report.

Since that permission was granted, at least two teams already have communicated their interest in a potential deal, sources told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Miami put the franchise tag on Landry last month. It is expected to be around $16.2 million.

The Dolphins and Landry's agent met Wednesday, and a source told Anderson that the communication "went extremely well."

Landry, 25, led the NFL with 112 receptions last season. He also had 987 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl for three consecutive seasons.