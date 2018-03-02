Bill Polian sends his thoughts and prayers to Jim Kelly upon hearing the Hall of Fame QB is being treated again for cancer. (1:18)

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly will have reconstructive surgery on his upper jaw to treat a recurrence of oral cancer, he told WGRZ-TV on Friday.

The surgery, which will take place later this month in New York City, will involve taking part of Kelly's fibula and blood vessels from his leg. Kelly told WGRZ that the procedure will improve his quality of life, but it is unclear whether Kelly will also undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

The former Buffalo Bills quarterback announced Thursday that recent tests had revealed evidence of oral cancer. Kelly told WGRZ he credits his daughter, Erin Kelly-Bean, and his doctor for talking him into having a biopsy last month.

Kelly first announced in June 2013 that he had squamous cell carcinoma of the upper jawbone. He had surgery to remove tumors but was found again to have cancer in March 2014. Kelly underwent weeks of chemotherapy and radiation in 2014 before being declared cancer-free that September.

Kelly, 58, played for the Bills from 1986 to 1996 and appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002.