INDIANAPOLIS -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he is looking forward to his hearing in front of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday in Palm Beach, Florida.

Jones said he will be under oath as he seeks to reverse the league's decision to seek reimbursement for legal fees the NFL is seeking for Jones' involvement in the Ezekiel Elliott case and Goodell's contract extension talks last season.

Jones declined further comment from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

According to multiple sources, the NFL is seeking in excess of $2 million from the Cowboys, citing a rule that has been on the books since 1997 that says if an owner participates in bringing litigation against other owners, he must reimburse them for legal fees.

The Cowboys filed a letter of support in the Elliott case as the running back fought the NFL's six-game suspension. Jones threatened to sue the NFL and retained David Boies over Goodell's contract but never made a filing as part of the extension negotiations for the commissioner.

The New England Patriots filed a similar letter of support for Tom Brady in the Deflategate case and also wrote an amicus brief on behalf of the quarterback, but it is not known whether they had to reimburse the league for legal fees.

The Patriots were fined $1 million and lost a first-round pick because of Deflategate.

The reimbursement action was generated by fellow owners, not Goodell, and has been approved by the league's finance committee, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

There is no timetable on when Goodell would make a decision from the upcoming hearing.