The felony robbery charge against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was dismissed Friday, according to his lawyer Paul Patterson.

Humphrey was accused of stealing a phone charger from an Uber driver in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Judge Joanne Jannik decided there was no probable cause to prosecute after hearing evidence at Thursday's hearing.

"We are happy for Marlon and the entire Humphrey family," Patterson told ESPN. "The evidence was overwhelming that the Uber driver was the aggressor and escalated a situation that could have been resolved without wasting the time and resources of our local law enforcement. Marlon can now continue on the path of success in the NFL. As I stated in the beginning, Marlon has 11 million reasons why not to steal a $3 phone charger."

Humphrey, the Ravens' 2016 first-round pick, signed a four-year, $11.8 million deal with Baltimore before the season.

Patterson said Humphrey took an Uber and picked up what he thought was his iPhone charger. After arriving at the hotel, the Uber driver escalated the situation and got in Humphrey's face, according to Patterson.

Humphrey looked like he was going to be a top-tier corner in his rookie season. He stepped into the starting lineup after Jimmy Smith suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, and there wasn't much of a drop-off. The Ravens were impressed with his composure and tight coverage when lined up against the likes of Antonio Brown, T.Y. Hilton and A.J. Green. He finished with two interceptions and 11 passes broken up.