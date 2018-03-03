        <
          Saints reach three-year deal with ex-Panthers safety Kurt Coleman

          10:07 AM ET
          Former Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman reached a three-year agreement early Saturday with the New Orleans Saints, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Coleman stays in NFC South at a time when New Orleans is expected to lose free-agent safety Kenny Vaccaro.

          The Panthers released Coleman on Feb. 26, clearing $2.65 million in salary-cap space.

          Coleman, who will turn 30 in July, signed a three-year extension with the Panther in 2016 worth $17 million with $7 million guaranteed.

          He originally joined the Panthers as a free agent in 2015, leading the team with seven interceptions. He had only four interceptions in 2016 and none last season when he was named a team captain for the first time.

          ESPN's David Newton contributed to this report.

