INDIANAPOLIS -- The clock is ticking on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Le'Veon Bell, who have yet to make major progress on a contract extension just three days before the window for franchise tag designations closes.

Meanwhile, Bell is getting a negotiating assist from a respected voice in his own locker room, center Maurkice Pouncey, who shared his thoughts via Instagram.

Bell, 26, who is setting a historic pace with 7,996 yards from scrimmage through 62 NFL games, hopes to avoid playing on the franchise tag for the second consecutive year. This year's tag -- which must be applied by Tuesday -- would pay him around $14.5 million, a 20 percent increase from last year's $12.1 million.

The Steelers are prepared to use the tag, which would guarantee Bell's rights for another year while allowing both sides to negotiate until a mid-July deadline.

But general manager Kevin Colbert said Wednesday at the NFL combine that he's been in contact with Bell's reps and hopes a deal is reached by Tuesday.

Both parties would like to avoid a repeat of last year, when Bell skipped training camp over an absence of a long-term deal.