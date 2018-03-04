        <
        >

          Source: Giants to try Pro Bowler Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie at safety

          8:49 PM ET

          The New York Giants are going to try Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie at free safety, according to a source. He'll be competition for Darian Thompson.

          The move was first reported by NFL Network.

          Rodgers-Cromartie is a two-time Pro Bowler who has played cornerback his entire 10-year career. He played on the outside early in his career, before being shifted inside to the slot the past two seasons.

          It's a move that was at least discussed before the end of the season by new general manager Dave Gettleman. It came to fruition.

          Rodgers-Cromartie, 31, is in the final year of a five-year, $35 million deal. He is schedule to make $6.5 million this season.

          Thompson was a third-round pick by the Giants in the 2016 NFL draft. He missed most of his rookie season with a foot injury and was up and down this past year. He started 16 games in 2017 and led the Giants in defensive snaps.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.