The New York Giants are going to try Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie at free safety, according to a source. He'll be competition for Darian Thompson.

The move was first reported by NFL Network.

Rodgers-Cromartie is a two-time Pro Bowler who has played cornerback his entire 10-year career. He played on the outside early in his career, before being shifted inside to the slot the past two seasons.

It's a move that was at least discussed before the end of the season by new general manager Dave Gettleman. It came to fruition.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 31, is in the final year of a five-year, $35 million deal. He is schedule to make $6.5 million this season.

Thompson was a third-round pick by the Giants in the 2016 NFL draft. He missed most of his rookie season with a foot injury and was up and down this past year. He started 16 games in 2017 and led the Giants in defensive snaps.