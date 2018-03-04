Pittsburgh Steelers scout Mark Gorscak, the starter for the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, worse a custom "Shalieve" shirt in honor of Ryan Shazier and delivered a speech to the athletes on Sunday. (0:22)

Pittsburgh Steelers scout Mark Gorscak on Sunday dedicated the linebacker portion of the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine to Ryan Shazier.

Gorscak, who serves as the starter for the 40-yard dash at the combine, was wearing a custom "Shalieve" T-shirt.

Shazier suffered a spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December and won't play in 2018, general manager Kevin Colbert said earlier this week.

Shazier tweeted his appreciation for Gorscak's gesture on Sunday:

I appreciate all the love and support im getting from everybody at the #NFLCombine2018 Good luck to all the backers!! Yo time to shine. — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) March 4, 2018

Shazier told NFL Network in a telephone interview that he is doing rehab four days a week, with each session lasting two hours.

"I'm feeling great. I'm getting a lot better. Every day is a challenge, but every day I promise you is getting better," he said.

Shazier reiterated his thoughts made on teammate Roosevelt Nix's podcast earlier this month that he still hopes to play again.

"I think I'm going to come back and play football," he said.

On Sunday, Gorscak gathered all the linebackers together before making the following speech to the prospects:

"We want to dedicate this group here, because you're the linebackers, to Ryan Shazier. We all know that Ryan had an injury right now and he's making an amazing recovery. He's making a lot of progress on his purpose.

"The joy is in the journey, and he's going through a journey, and you young men are going on a journey also. Everything we do we want to remember Ry, because Ry blew this combine up and he was a first-round pick and he's an outstanding football player in our league.

"One thing I know about Ry Shazier, I'm not betting against him coming back. He's making great progress right now. So let's remember him and his spirit, and we're going to get a lot of things done today in this group."