Suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith has checked into rehab following an alleged domestic violence incident Saturday night in San Francisco, his fiancee told TMZ.

San Francisco police have sought Smith in connection with the incident, but Smith's fiancee -- who told TMZ she was the victim -- said her parents took him to rehab at his request.

Editor's Picks Police seek suspended Raider Smith in DV case Suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith is being sought by San Francisco police in relation to an alleged domestic violence incident Saturday night in San Francisco.

"I cannot comment on the altercation, but I can tell you I love him and [am] so happy he turned to my family who considers him family, and hopefully he gets the help he truly needs," Smith's fiancee said.

San Francisco police identified Smith as a suspect in a statement to the San Jose Mercury-News. Police said the accuser suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith, a first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and one-time first-team All Pro, has had numerous run-ins with the law. He has been arrested on DUI charges multiple times and has previously faced weapon charges, which were later reduced.

Smith played nine games for Oakland in 2015, with seven starts, and had 3.5 sacks. But the NFL, in reaction to his numerous brushes with the law and the league's substance-abuse policy, suspended Smith for a year on Nov. 17, 2015, and has yet to reinstate him.

The Raiders did not respond to a request for comment Sunday after police announced they were in search of Smith.