Former Ohio State and NFL running back Chris "Beanie" Wells is seeking treatment for a brain injury he believes was caused by playing football.

Wells, speaking Monday morning on 97.1 The Fan radio in Columbus, Ohio, said he had been absent from his radio show on the station as he sought medical advice and treatment in California. The former All-Big Ten running back and NFL first-round draft pick said he recently underwent an MRI on his brain after experiencing headaches and some speech and memory problems.

"I have some plaque separation," Wells, 29, told his co-host Tim Hall on "The Tim and Beanie Show.' "And when you have that plaque separation, it shows that you experienced some sort of traumatic brain injury. Obviously that traumatic injury for me would come from playing football. Not only that. They had some cells tacked on to that separated plaque that I needed to get under control.

"I'm still not out of the woods yet, but it's coming. I'm hopeful."

Running back Beanie Wells played for Ohio State from 2006 to '08 before being selected No. 31 overall by the Cardinals in the 2009 NFL draft. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Wells played for Ohio State from 2006 to 2008, winning three Big Ten championships, before being selected No. 31 overall in the 2009 NFL draft. He played four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals but struggled with several injuries. Wells had 2,471 rushing yards in 51 career games with Arizona.

Wells said he has always spoken quickly but has struggled to find words before speaking.

"When you start to feel a little bit indifferent upstairs, it scares you," Wells said. "So you want to go and get that checked out, and it was going on for about six or seven months. I'm just glad at this point in time I have an answer for it, and I'm addressing getting it squared away."

Wells said he would appear on his radio show at least once a week while he continues to receive treatment in California.