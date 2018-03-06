Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith turned himself in to San Francisco police on Tuesday and was booked at 3:25 p.m. ET on domestic violence-related charges.

He was later released from custody after posting $30,000 bond on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism (less than $400 in damages).

Editor's Picks Aldon Smith's disastrous descent out of the NFL: A timeline Nearly seven years after being drafted No. 7 overall and more run-ins with the law later, the pass-rusher's NFL career appears over. Here's a snapshot.

A spokesman for the San Francisco County District Attorney's Office said Smith will be arraigned Monday.

San Francisco police obtained an arrest warrant for Smith on Monday, stemming from allegations that he assaulted a woman on Saturday night. Smith left before police arrived to respond to the 911 call.

Smith's fiancée told TMZ.com on Monday that the former NFL All-Pro had checked into a rehab facility. She told TMZ that she was the victim and that her parents took Smith to rehab at his request.

"I wish the best for Aldon. And I'm scared for his life with his addiction. I cannot comment on the altercation, but I can tell you I love him and [am] so happy he turned to my family, who considers him family, and hopefully he gets the help he truly needs," Smith's fiancée told TMZ.

Smith, a first-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and a first-team NFL All-Pro in 2012, has had numerous run-ins with the law. He has been arrested on DUI charges multiple times and has faced weapons charges, which were later reduced.

Smith played nine games for the Raiders in 2015, with seven starts, and had 3.5 sacks. But the NFL, in response to his brushes with the law and violations of the league's substance abuse policy, suspended Smith for a year on Nov. 17, 2015, and the league has yet to reinstate him.