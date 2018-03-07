Adam Schefter reports Richard Sherman and the Seahawks have not reached "any firm conclusions" and Seattle could move on from Sherman. (1:40)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he hasn't "been told anything" about his future with the team, amid a report that his days in Seattle are coming to an end.

The NFL Network reported earlier Wednesday that Sherman has been telling teammates that he won't be on the team, and Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane tweeted, "That text message got my heart hurting ... damn 25 was my Dawg #WhatsNext."

But Sherman, referring to Lane's tweet in a text message to Anderson, said: "I'm good. Not sure what that's about ... Haven't been told anything."

The developments with Sherman come on the day the Seahawks agreed to a trade with the Eagles that will send defensive lineman Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fifth-round pick and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL Network also reported that Sherman was scheduled to meet Monday with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider to discuss his future.

Sherman told Anderson, however, that he will speak to Carroll and Schneider over the phone. Sherman is on his way to NFL Players Association meetings in Las Vegas that begin Thursday.

Any talks with the Seahawks regarding his future in Seattle will continue while Sherman is in Las Vegas.

Added to the mix were conflicting social media posts from Sherman's mother. Early Wednesday afternoon, Beverly Sherman posted on Facebook that "I am more than devastated to know that my son will no longer be a Seahawk." However, an hour later, she posted, "I have not confirmed anything" and "I am going by basically what [media reports] are saying my son has said to his teammates."

Sherman's future with the Seahawks has been in question dating to last offseason, when the team publicly acknowledged that it was open to trading him.

He's coming off a ruptured right Achilles that ended his 2017 season in November and recently had a cleanup procedure on the same part of his other foot. Sherman said last month that he expected to resume running around mid-April or early May. He also told reporters that he has been serving as his own agent for at least the past year.

Sherman, who will turn 30 at the end of March, is entering the final year of a four-year, $56 million extension that he signed in 2014 after the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII. He is scheduled to count $13.2 million against the 2018 salary cap.

Seattle would save $11 million in cash and cap space by releasing or trading Sherman before June 1.

Speaking at the scouting combine, Carroll said Sherman is on track to be ready by training camp.

"Very positive," Carroll said. "He's had a seemingly great process up until now. It's a bit of a setback for a couple of weeks now because he is in the boot on the other foot, but he is not slowing down. He's working like crazy. He's having a fantastic offseason. His mentality is good. He's competing like crazy right now.''

Neither Carroll nor Schneider shot down speculation that Sherman's days in Seattle could be numbered.

"John is doing all the talking right now, doing all the conversations about everybody," Carroll said when asked whether Seattle was receiving any trade interest for Sherman. "This time of year, we are listening to everybody about everything, like we do. Nothing specific."

While Sherman's future in Seattle is undetermined and Bennett has been traded, another Seahawks defensive stalwart isn't likely to be going anywhere, a source told ESPN.

Safety Earl Thomas is expected to return to Seattle for the 2018 season, the source said. Thomas' name had come up in trade discussions, but it was Seattle listening to trade proposals, not the Seahawks shopping him. Thomas is much more likely to receive an extension than he is to be traded this offseason, the source said.