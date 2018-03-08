The Washington Redskins' replacement players during the 1987 strike season won each of the three games they played, putting the franchise in position for a Super Bowl run. But when the Redskins won the Super Bowl, those players weren't recognized.

Until now.

The organization announced Wednesday that the replacement players will each receive a Super Bowl ring.

Most of the players were cut after the NFL strike ended, with a couple of them sticking around for the playoffs. None of the replacements received a ring, as the regular players remained upset about their crossing the picket line.

The Redskins' replacements were featured in an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary titled "Year of the Scab." The show got momentum started for the players to receive their rings, and there was a thawing of opinion from the regular players on that championship team.

"If they get rings, I'm very happy for them," former Redskins defensive lineman Darryl Grant told The Washington Post after the documentary aired in September. Grant had been one of the most vehement opponents of the replacement players.

That group went 3-0 during the strike, capping off their stint with a 13-7 Monday night win over the Dallas Cowboys, who were playing with regulars including running back Tony Dorsett and defensive lineman Randy White. Washington finished 11-4 that season en route to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

The replacements did receive a share of money at the time for the Redskins' championship.

"The 3-0 record of the Redskins replacement players was part of the remarkable success of the 1987 Washington Redskins," owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "Their contributions are part of Redskins history and represent an integral reason why a Lombardi Trophy from the 1987 campaign resides in our facility today. Thanks in part to the generosity of our partners on this project, we are happy to honor these players for their role in that World Championship."

The players first learned of the rings when they were honored Tuesday by the Virginia General Assembly. The assembly members commended the replacements with House Joint Resolution No. 151, expressing "the General Assembly's admiration for their determination, hard work and incredible achievements."

Two replacement players -- quarterback Tony Robinson and defensive lineman Anthony Sagnella -- were in attendance at the event. After the ceremony, Redskins president Bruce Allen informed them of the organization's decision.

"Tears were in my eyes," Robinson told the Knoxville News Sentinel. "Thirty-some years later, but hey, better late than never. It's a good feeling, a real good feeling.

"To be called Super Bowl champion, a lot of people can't say that, and a lot of people can't say they have a Super Bowl ring. It's a big accomplishment. I was just so happy and blessed to be a part of that. I'll cherish it for the rest of my life. It's a great honor."