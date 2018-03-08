Golic & Wingo react to the inappropriate line of questioning directed toward former LSU RB Derrius Guice at the NFL scouting combine. (2:42)

Odd questions seem to be as much a part of the NFL scouting combine as a 40 time or a bench press.

Derrius Guice found that out recently in Indianapolis, where the former LSU running back said one team asked him if he likes men and another asked him if his mother is a prostitute.

Guice detailed his conversations with teams during an interview on SiriusXM NFL on Wednesday night.

''It was pretty crazy," Guice said on "Late Hits," according to USA Today Sports. "Some people are really trying to get in your head and test your reaction. ... I go in one room, and a team will ask me 'do I like men,' just to see my reaction. I go in another room, they'll try to bring up one of my family members or something and tell me, 'Hey, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?'"

Guice did not say which NFL teams asked him the questions. Pro Football Talk, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, confirmed that Guice was in fact asked if he likes men.

"A question such as that is completely inappropriate and wholly contrary to league workplace policies," the NFL said in a statement Thursday. "The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, state and federal laws and the CBA. We are looking into the matter."

Asking NFL draft prospects about their sexuality at the combine is not new; the league has previously reprimanded teams for doing so.

In 2016, Atlanta Falcons assistant coach Marquand Manuel asked Eli Apple whether he is gay during a meeting at the combine. Manuel later apologized, and Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said the organization took measures to make sure it wouldn't happen again. The NFL called the question "disappointing and clearly inappropriate" and said it would look into what happened.

The league also conducted an investigation in 2013 after three draft prospects said they were asked a series of questions that touched on sexual orientation.

In addition, in 2010, then-Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland apologized to Dez Bryant for asking during a pre-draft visit whether his mother was a prostitute.

Guice is expected to be a first-round draft pick after rushing for 2,638 yards and 26 touchdowns over the past two seasons for LSU. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has him going 20th overall in his latest mock draft.