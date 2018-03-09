Backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

The NFL Network first reported the deal, which was confirmed by ESPN.

Fitzpatrick, 35, was brought in by Tampa Bay to be the backup to Jameis Winston and to provide some mentorship for the 24-year-old starting quarterback. Fitzpatrick proved to be much more than a steadying force, however, stepping in for Winston in four games and winning two of his three starts.

In Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, Fitzpatrick completed 68 percent of his passes, throwing for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns in a last-second 30-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.

Although interceptions have plagued Fitzpatrick throughout his career, he was able to keep them under control in Tampa last season, throwing just three. He also showed he's still quite capable of handling spot starts and possibly even starting a full season on another team.

"At this point in my career, I'm not gonna be given or gifted a chance to start anywhere probably," Fitzpatrick said. "There's a lot of things that weigh into [the decision to play] now that maybe didn't years ago, in terms of family and different situations. I enjoyed the year that I had here."

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.