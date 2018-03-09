Field Yates includes the Falcons, 49ers, Patriots and Cowboys as potential suitors for Richard Sherman, who has spent his entire career in Seattle. (1:42)

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks have informed star cornerback Richard Sherman -- one of the most iconic players in franchise history -- that they will release him Friday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move hardly comes as a surprise as the NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Seahawks would attempt to trade Sherman -- who's currently recovering from surgeries on each of his Achilles tendons -- and that he had been telling teammates goodbye.

Doing so now gives Sherman -- who is acting as his own agent -- a head start on finding his next team. Because he was released, he can sign anywhere without having to wait until the start of free agency on March 14.

Sherman told ESPN's Josina Anderson that the Seahawks told him that "they are gonna let me explore free agency with the hope that I can return. They just wanted the financial flexibility."

The move comes two days after Seattle traded defensive lineman Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles in what may have only been the start of drastic retooling of their roster, particularly on defense.

Sherman turns 30 on March 30 and had one season left on the four-year, $56 million extension he signed in 2014 after Seattle won Super Bowl XLVIII. He was scheduled to count $13.2 million against the 2018 salary cap. Releasing him saves Seattle $11 million in cash and 2018 cap space.

One of the most accomplished cornerbacks of his generation, Sherman made four Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All-Pro three times during his seven seasons with the Seahawks, who drafted him in the fifth round out of Stanford in 2011. His 32 interceptions in that span are first among NFL players as are his 99 passes defended, according to the NFL.

He was an instrumental figure in Seattle's historically good defense, which allowed the fewest points in the NFL every year from 2012-15. During Sherman's seven seasons with the team, the Seahawks made five playoff appearances, reached two Super Bowls and delivered the city of Seattle its first NFL championship.

But Sherman's future with Seattle had been in question since last offseason when the Seahawks, in a rare move, publicly acknowledged that they were exploring potential trades. That followed a turbulent 2016 season in which the often outspoken Sherman twice lost his cool on the sideline during separate outbursts aimed at Seattle's coaches.

An ESPN the Magazine Story by Seth Wickersham that was published last offseason detailed the strain in Sherman's relationship with the team and its connection to the disastrous ending of Super Bowl XLIX. Sherman referenced Seattle's last-minute interception by the New England Patriots after another Russell Wilson pass at the goal line was nearly picked off in a 2016 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Sherman gave coach Pete Carroll and then-offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell an earful on the sidelines. He told reporters afterwards that he was expressing his disapproval of the playcall.

Sherman returned in 2017 and was again playing at a high level before he suffered a ruptured Achilles in November. That ended his season and his streak of 99 consecutive starts. In fact, Sherman had never missed a game in his career, appearing in 105 straight until he was hurt in Seattle's Thursday night win over Arizona.

Also injured in that game was Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor, who along with Sherman was a founding member of the team's Legion of Boom secondary. Chancellor's neck injury may prevent him from playing again while defensive end Cliff Avril also suffered a career-threatening neck injury earlier in the season.

In addition having surgery to repair his ruptured right Achilles shortly after suffering the injury, Sherman had a recent cleanup procedure performed on the same part of his left foot. He told reporters last month that he expected to resume running in mid-April or early May and said he could be "fully ready to go" by minicamp in mid-June.

Speaking at the scouting combine last week, coach Pete Carroll described Sherman's recovery from both surgeries as "very positive."

"He's had a seemingly great process up until now," Carroll said. "It's a bit of a setback for a couple of weeks now because he's in the boot on the other foot, but he's not slowing down. He's working like crazy. He's having a fantastic offseason. His mentality is good. He's competing like crazy right now.''

But neither Carroll nor general manager Schneider shot down speculation that Sherman could be released, a possibility that became reality on Friday.