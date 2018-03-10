Best goodbye letters on the NFL's wildest day of the offseason

It has been a wild lead-up to 2018 NFL free agency, with momentum picking up on an action-packed Friday before the market opens next Wednesday.
The Cleveland Browns were wheeling and dealing to acquire Jarvis Landry from Miami, Tyrod Taylor from Buffalo and Damarious Randall from Green Bay -- all in the matter of a couple of hours, and on the same day the Seattle Seahawks released Richard Sherman, and the Philadelphia Eagles traded Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers.
It's a lot to keep track of (which you can do here).
Here's what the players at the heart of all the movement are saying as they say goodbye to cities and move on to new teams:
All I have ever wanted to be was a good teammate. Thank you @Seahawks for an amazing opportunity. pic.twitter.com/ZTU3FfRfLj
I would like to thank the entire Philadelphia Eagles organization for the opportunity to represent this city. Mr. Lurie thank you for being the man that you are and genuinely caring about your players and the people of the city. To all of the coaching staff, Thank you! Coach Groh thank you for your leadership and energy this season. I would like to personally thank Joe Douglas and Andy Weidl for believing in me since day one and treating me like family. We are family forever. I would like to thank my teammates, the men I will miss the most. I have never had this much fun playing this game that we all love and it was all because of y'all. We had a great time, worked our tails off, and made each other better. To my brothers in the wide receiver room I thank you! Groh and Press challenged us and we did it. WHAT A YEAR! We played for each other and because of that we will fly high together forever! I will miss G and the equipment staff, Pat and the video crew, strength coaches, trainers, pr team, SOME media folks (Someone tell Howard that Lebron is the GOAT), community relations staff, chefs, and janitors. I appreciate your friendship. I would also like to thank Duece Staley and Dom. Y'all are two of the realist dudes alive! Lastly to Philadelphia. Thank you for embracing my family and me. I look forward to visiting my family in PA for the rest of my life knowing that WE did it! They can't take that away from us! I have grown so much in my faith over the last year because of the men in that locker room. I will miss our Saturday night meetings and will always be grateful for that. Business is business and my time is up. I'm excited for another fresh start. Can't wait to see what God has next for me! One last time #FlyEaglesFly
Let the games begin ... 😂😂😂
It is what it is.
One tweet got my phone buzzing like the pizza man! Ayyyyyyyy!!!! Lol
And now my phone is really buzzing and it ain't the pizza man........ Super EXCITED FOR 2018! God is the GREATEST! #50R50
Thank You!!! pic.twitter.com/QySNPhr1on
