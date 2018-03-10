Best goodbye letters on the NFL's wildest day of the offseason

Adam Schefter and Michael Smith dive into the Browns' acquisition of Jarvis Landry and how he will mesh with other new acquisition in Tyrod Taylor. (1:09)

It has been a wild lead-up to 2018 NFL free agency, with momentum picking up on an action-packed Friday before the market opens next Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns were wheeling and dealing to acquire Jarvis Landry from Miami, Tyrod Taylor from Buffalo and Damarious Randall from Green Bay -- all in the matter of a couple of hours, and on the same day the Seattle Seahawks released Richard Sherman, and the Philadelphia Eagles traded Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers.

Here's what the players at the heart of all the movement are saying as they say goodbye to cities and move on to new teams:

All I have ever wanted to be was a good teammate. Thank you @Seahawks for an amazing opportunity. pic.twitter.com/ZTU3FfRfLj — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 10, 2018

Let the games begin ... 😂😂😂 — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) March 9, 2018

It is what it is. — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) March 9, 2018

One tweet got my phone buzzing like the pizza man! Ayyyyyyyy!!!! Lol — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) March 9, 2018

And now my phone is really buzzing and it ain't the pizza man........ Super EXCITED FOR 2018! God is the GREATEST! #50R50 — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) March 9, 2018