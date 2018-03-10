Field Yates includes the Falcons, 49ers, Patriots and Cowboys as potential suitors for Richard Sherman, who has spent his entire career in Seattle. (1:42)

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman is scheduled to meet Saturday with San Francisco 49ers' officials, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 49ers want to make sure Sherman is healing from his injuries and if both sides are pleased with the meeting, they will try to get a contract done, sources tell Schefter.

Sherman is coming off a torn Achilles in one leg with a bone spur in the other. On Friday, Sherman told ESPN's Josina Anderson he will be back running on the treadmill next week.

Sherman told Anderson Friday night he also received preliminary interest from the Titans, Lions, Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers and Packers.

Sherman made it abundantly clear that he wants "to go to a contender" after he was released by the Seahawks with a failed physical designation on Friday.

The release means Sherman -- who is acting as his own agent -- can get a head start on finding his next team. He can now sign anywhere -- including the Seahawks -- without having to wait until the start of free agency on March 14.

One of the most accomplished cornerbacks of his generation, Sherman made four Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All-Pro three times during his seven seasons with the Seahawks, who drafted him in the fifth round out of Stanford in 2011. His 32 interceptions in that span are first among NFL players, as are his 99 passes defended, according to the NFL.

Sherman was an instrumental figure in Seattle's historically good defense, which allowed the fewest points in the NFL every year from 2012 to 2015. During Sherman's seven seasons with the team, the Seahawks made five playoff appearances, reached two Super Bowls and delivered Seattle its first NFL championship.