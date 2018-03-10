SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Former Chicago Bears tight end Chris Gedney has died at 47.

His death Friday was announced by Syracuse, where he was an All-American, did commentary for the school's football games and was a senior associate athletic director. No cause of death was disclosed.

Gedney played seven years in the NFL after being the Bears' third-round draft pick in 1993. He was plagued by injuries, including a broken collarbone and leg, during his four years with Chicago.

In all, Gedney played in 28 games with the Bears. He caught 28 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns. After leaving the Bears, he played three years with the Arizona Cardinals.