The Arizona Cardinals are expected to release RB Adrian Peterson on Monday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peterson, 32, was owed a $750,000 bonus on Friday, the third day of the league year.

The source said Peterson could re-sign with the Cardinals at a later date.

Peterson played in four games for the New Orleans Saints and six games for the Cardinals last season.

He had games of 134 and 159 yards, but otherwise ran for 155 yards in the four other games before suffering a season-ending neck injury in Week 12.