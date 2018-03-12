Field Yates and Louis Riddick break down the potential landing sports for Ndamukong Suh, and how his work ethic may be a factor in the next contract he receives. (1:50)

The Miami Dolphins are planning to release defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, league sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

While the Dolphins could make the move as early as Monday, it likely will happen Wednesday, sources said.

Suh might have hinted at the upcoming move when he tweeted a video Monday morning in which he said "There will be some exciting things going on."

The Dolphins are moving on from Suh as they continue their attempt at a culture change -- a plan that already led to the trades of wide receiver Jarvis Landry last week and running back Jay Ajayi in October.

Suh's release also will take a large contract off Miami's books. Suh carried a salary-cap number of $26.1 million for the 2018 season, including a base salary of $16.985 million.

If Suh is designated as a post-June 1 cut, the team would save $17 million against the 2018 salary cap. Releasing Suh now would save the Dolphins just $3.9 million against the cap.

Suh, 31, never hit the heightened expectations that came with the six-year, $114.4 million contract he signed in 2015. He has made just one Pro Bowl over the past three seasons and has not totaled more than six sacks in a season.

With the Detroit Lions, Suh was a dominant force in the middle for five seasons, making the Pro Bowl four times and being named first-team All-Pro three times. He played in 78 of 80 regular-season games for Detroit while making 238 tackles with 36 sacks, 13 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Suh has a history of being fined for player-safety violations. The only two games Suh missed in his career were due to a suspension after he stomped on then-Green Bay offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith in 2011. Suh was initially suspended for Detroit's playoff game against Dallas in 2015 before his suspension was overturned and replaced with a $70,000 fine for stepping on the calf and ankle of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.