The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a deal to re-sign fullback Anthony Sherman, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Sherman, 29, joined the Chiefs in a 2013 trade with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in all 16 games in each of his five seasons in Kansas City, making 22 starts, and was a valuable special-teams player.

He was an effective lead blocker and productive on the few occasions when he did get the ball. Sherman got the ball only 75 times between rushes and pass receptions but still managed to score three touchdowns.

The news of Sherman's deal was first reported by Barstool Sports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.