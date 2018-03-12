OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive back Lardarius Webb, ending his nine-year run with them and freeing up cap space to bring back offensive lineman James Hurst.

The Ravens freed up $1.75 million in cap space by releasing Webb, which occurred shortly after the team announced the return of Hurst. He signed a four-year, $17.5 million contract that included $8 million guaranteed.

Webb, 32, was basically a special-teams player after being phased out of the defense toward the end of the season.

Webb thanked the Ravens for a "great run" in a tweet Monday.

The potential of young nickel backs Tavon Young and Maurice Canady hurt Webb's chances to remain with the Ravens.

Webb has 15 interceptions, 93 passes defensed, five sacks, three forced fumbles and 480 tackles in 127 career games.