Starting safety Ron Parker was released by the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced, and linebacker Tamba Hali also will be cut, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Parker was asked to take a pay cut and declined. He will become a free agent after five seasons with the Chiefs.

The move will save Kansas City almost $5 million against the salary cap. He was scheduled to count almost $7 million against the cap this year.

Hali had just 3.5 sacks in 2016 and none in 2017 after becoming a part-time player. He played in 16 games in 2016, but with just two starts. He was limited because of soreness in his knees to six games last season plus the playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Parker, 30, has been a starter for the Chiefs each of the past four seasons. He missed just one game during that time.

He had 67 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions last season. He has nine interceptions in his career.

Hali, 34, was the Chiefs' first-round draft pick in 2006 out of Penn State. He developed into one of the franchise's best pass-rushers. Hali had at least 10 sacks in three different seasons, with a high of 14.5 in 2010.

Hali is tied for 45th on the NFL's all-time sack list with 89.5. He is second on Kansas City's all-time list behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas.

Hali, who was selected to play in five Pro Bowls, led the Chiefs in sacks in six different seasons but not since 2013.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.