FRISCO, Texas -- With free agency set to begin Wednesday, cornerback Orlando Scandrick has requested his release from the Dallas Cowboys, according to a source.

At the end of last season, Scandrick thought his time with the Cowboys was coming to an end; the team was using rookies Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis at outside cornerback and safety Xavier Woods in the slot as Scandrick dealt with a back injury. The Cowboys also intend to move Byron Jones back to cornerback in 2018 after he started the past two seasons at safety.

Scandrick, 31, is signed through 2019 with base salaries of $3 million and $4 million. If the Cowboys release or trade him, they would save $1.4 million against the salary cap.

Scandrick joined the Cowboys as a fifth-round pick in 2008 and outperformed their first-round pick from that year, Mike Jenkins. Scandrick served as a slot corner his first five years, becoming one of the best interior defenders in the league. He moved into a full starting role in 2013. Injuries took their toll in recent years, with the most severe a knee injury that cost him the 2015 season.

At last year's draft, the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints talked about a deal involving Scandrick and safety Kenny Vaccaro, but the trade didn't materialize. The Saints continue to have a need for a cornerback and could go after Scandrick again.