The Seattle Seahawks are keeping a key member of the Legion of Boom in place after releasing one of the leaders of the group last week.

The team has agreed to a three-year deal with versatile safety Bradley McDougald, one of the team's 16 unrestricted free agents.

He confirmed the deal in an Instagram post Monday.

The deal is worth $13.95 million, according to NFL Network, which first reported the agreement.

News of the move came just before the opening of the NFL's legal tampering period, which would have made McDougald eligible to negotiate with other teams. The signing comes days after the team released star cornerback Richard Sherman, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Seahawks signed McDougald to a one-year, $1.8 million deal in free agency last offseason, adding depth and experience at safety while providing Seattle with the ability to use a third safety (instead of a third cornerback) in some big nickel packages.

McDougald played sparingly in that role during the first half of the season, but he ended up making 75 tackles over nine starts -- two in place of Earl Thomas at free safety and then the final seven at strong safety after Kam Chancellor suffered a season-ending neck injury.

McDougald entered the league with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later that season. He went on to start 36 games from 2014 to 2016 for Tampa Bay and had a career-high 91 tackles in 2016.