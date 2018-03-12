ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis was arrested in Atlanta last week. He is accused of rape in an alleged incident in 2013, when he was a student at Georgia Tech.

Gotsis, the Broncos' second-round pick in the 2016 draft, surrendered to Fulton County authorities on Wednesday. Gotsis, according to records as well as team sources, was then released after he posted a $50,000 bond. He has not yet been formally charged.

Police say the 6-foot-4, 287-pound Gotsis raped a 25-year-old woman on March 9, 2013. The woman reported last month, on Feb. 1, that she had been raped.

"We were recently informed of an investigation into an alleged incident involving Adam Gotsis that occurred in 2013 when he was in college," the Broncos said in a statement on Monday. "Our organization was aware of his arrest on March 7, and it is our understanding that no determination has been made at this time as to whether any charges will be filed.

"The Broncos take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings. This issue was promptly reported to the NFL as soon as we learned of it, and we will remain in communication with the league office regarding this matter."

Gotsis is a native of Melbourne, Australia, and came to the United States to play football at Georgia Tech. He played at the school from 2012 to 2015.