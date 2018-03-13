FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Monday night, and the show tweeted a preview of the appearance that has Brady quenching his thirst in a different way than you'd normally see from the health-conscious quarterback -- slamming a beer in tandem with the host.

Colbert, of course, was no match for Brady.

Brady's beer-chugging prowess is well documented among some of his former teammates, especially those who were at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Rochester, New York, when the Patriots were snowed in and had to stay overnight after a game against the Bills.

Fellow quarterback Brian Hoyer told the story as part of an ESPN.com compilation of Brady tales celebrating Brady's 40th birthday.

Said Hoyer: "We played up at Buffalo and we couldn't fly back into Boston because the weather was so bad, so we had to stay the night in Rochester. We drove there, and we all decided we'd go out to dinner together. Tom being who he was, he usually couldn't come to a team event like that. We might be at Capital Grille and he is sneaking in the back door and then people realize he's there and he has to leave. But this was impromptu at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Rochester. The whole team is there.

"And it turns into a beer-chugging contest. You have linemen, Julian Edelman, they all think they are going to win. Then someone says, 'I heard Tom is really great at chugging a beer.' We don't usually get to experience him like this, but we finally coax him into doing it. He does it, and let me tell you, you couldn't have poured out the beer faster into a glass.

"It was unbelievable," Hoyer continued. "And he slams the mug on the table and puts both fists in the air. He walks away with a look on his face that said, 'You really thought you were going to beat me on this?' The place went nuts."