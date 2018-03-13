Former Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell intends to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a five-year deal for $66.5 million, including $30 million fully guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Norwell, 26, will become the NFL's highest-paid guard, averaging $13.3 million in annual salary.

Norwell was a mainstay at left guard since being inserted into the Panthers' starting lineup as an undrafted rookie in 2014.

Andrew Norwell was considered the highest-rated offensive lineman heading into free agency.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was the only lineman not to allow a sack or quarterback hit in 2017.

He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2017, the first such honor of his career, and was considered the highest-rated offensive lineman heading into free agency.

The Panthers placed a second-round tender on the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Norwell before last season, guaranteeing him $2.75 million.

Carolina wanted to keep Norwell, but after a 2017 offseason in which they gave an extension to right guard Trai Turner (four years, $45 million) and signed free-agent tackle Matt Kalil (five years, $55.5 million), the salary cap was too tight to do so.

