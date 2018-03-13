The Detroit Lions announced that they have re-signed safety Tavon Wilson. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he gets a two-year, $7 million deal.

The 27-year-old Wilson became a starter after signing a two-year, $2.2 million deal with the Detroit Lions in 2016, beating out Rafael Bush for the role.

Wilson was more of an in-the-box safety with Glover Quin playing more of a deep safety. In his 25 games with the Lions, Wilson started 23, making 144 tackles along with 3 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

He came to Detroit after four seasons in New England, where he was mostly a reserve after being a second-round pick in 2012.

After playing through a shoulder injury for the majority of the 2017 season and often wearing a red no-contact jersey during practice, Wilson had his season come to an end when he re-injured it on Thanksgiving Day against Minnesota. He then was placed on injured reserve and had surgery to fix the shoulder.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.