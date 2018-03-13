Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny announced his retirement Tuesday.

Posluszny played seven seasons with the Jaguars and is the franchise's second all-time leading tackler (815). He also owns the franchise record for most interceptions by a linebacker (11).

"With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands," Posluszny said in a statement. "I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the NFL. I love the game of football so much, and I know there is truly only one acceptable way to play. Knowing I can no longer compete at a level that I find acceptable, I have chosen to end my football career."

Jags LB Paul Posluszny (51), celebrating an interception in 2015, owns the franchise record for most interceptions by a linebacker. AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Posluszny joined the Jaguars in 2011 after four years with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him 34th overall in 2007. He started 95 of the 100 games in which he played for the Jaguars and led the team in tackles five times.

"I thank God every day for all that He has given me," Posluszny said in his statement. "Today, I would like to thank God for making me a Jacksonville Jaguar, and for allowing me the privilege of an 11-year professional football career."

He played in at least 14 games in every season for the Jaguars but 2014, when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle and missed the final nine games.

Editor's Picks Source: Jags to make Norwell highest-paid OG Former Panthers guard Andrew Norwell intends to sign with the Jaguars on a five-year deal for $66.5 million, including $30 million fully guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jaguars moved Posluszny to strongside linebacker last spring to pave the way for second-year player Myles Jack to start in the middle. Jack struggled with the transition and the Jaguars eventually moved Posluszny back into the middle on first and second down and took him off the field on obvious passing situations and whenever the defense was in nickel.

Posluszny finished the 2017 season with a career-low 61 tackles. He had 397 tackles, 4 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles in four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN's Mike DiRocco contributed to this report.