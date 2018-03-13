Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief intends to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, as the team tries to replace Allen Robinson.

Robinson intends to sign with the Chicago Bears, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson. The Jaguars also agreed to re-sign wide receiver Marqise Lee on Tuesday.

Moncrief's career with the Colts took a turn for the worse during the 2016 season largely due to injuries. He missed 11 games over the past two seasons because of shoulder and ankle injuries after not missing any games during his first two seasons.

Moncrief, 24, had all the tools to be Indianapolis' best all-around receiver the past two seasons -- size, speed and strength -- but he continually failed to take advantage of the opportunities in front of him. He lost his starting job as the No. 2 receiver to Kamar Aiken at one point, and he finished with only 26 receptions for 391 yards and 2 touchdowns last season.

In four seasons with the Colts, Moncrief had 152 receptions for 1,875 yards and 18 touchdowns in 53 games.

