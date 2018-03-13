The Ravens made their first long-awaited move at wide receiver, reaching a deal with John Brown, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The addition of the former Cardinals receiver addressed the biggest weakness on the team. Baltimore's wide receivers produced the fourth-fewest receiving yards last season with 3,235.

Owner Steve Bisciotti and coach John Harbaugh said it was a priority to upgrade the targets for quarterback Joe Flacco, and general manager Ozzie Newsome talked about revamping the wide receiver room. Baltimore might not re-sign free agent Mike Wallace and could cut Jeremy Maclin.

The Ravens missed on most of the top available wide receivers before signing Brown. Baltimore should continue to pursue wide receivers and could be in the mix for former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson.

Brown, 27, was once considered a cornerstone of Arizona's offense, but injuries and health issues curtailed his production.

He had 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015, his second season, but didn't have more than 517 yards the past two seasons.

He was diagnosed as a carrier of the sickle cell trait during the 2016 season, in which he caught 39 passes for 517 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. After the season, he had a cyst drained from his spine.

In 2017, Brown was plagued all season by a lingering quad injury that he first suffered in training camp and then was dealing with turf toe. He caught a career-low 21 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.