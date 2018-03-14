Cornerback Prince Amukamara will re-sign with the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $27 million deal, a source told ESPN.

The deal includes $18 million in guarantees, according to the source. The league year and free-agency period begin at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

However, Amukamara, 28, failed to intercept a pass for the second consecutive season, and his inability to take the ball away is probably his biggest downside.

Before joining the Bears, Amukamara spent five seasons with the New York Giants (2011-15) and one year in Jacksonville (2016). He missed 27 games with various injuries from 2011 to '16, including 13 games in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

In his career, Amukamara has seven interceptions, 58 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 83 games.

ESPN's Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.