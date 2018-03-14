The Tennessee Titans are closing in on a multiyear deal to re-sign guard Josh Kline, a source said Tuesday. It's expected to be done before free agency begins Wednesday afternoon.

Kline, 28, performed well as a pass-blocking right guard protecting Marcus Mariota for his two seasons in Tennessee after being picked up off waivers in 2016.

Kline has made the most of his career since signing as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2013. He has spent most of his career as a starter, bouncing between the left and right guard positions. He was a two-year starter for the Titans at right guard.

Kline started 43 of the 44 games he played for the Titans and Patriots over the past three seasons and 48 of the 63 games in his career.

Like most of the Titans' offensive linemen, Kline took a step back in 2017 as a run-blocker. The Titans believe their switch to a zone-blocking scheme will benefit Kline in 2018.

And with starting-caliber and dependable offensive linemen becoming harder to find these days, Kline benefited from that.

Kline is the third former Patriots player the Titans have agreed to sign or re-sign this week, joining cornerback Malcolm Butler and running back Dion Lewis.