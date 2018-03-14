The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed LB Nigel Bradham to a five-year contract. The deal is worth $40 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bradham signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Eagles during the 2016 offseason and proved to be a steal, averaging 90 tackles per season in Philadelphia. He posted 88 tackles (five for loss) with a sack and eight passes defended in 2017 for the Super Bowl champions.

Nigel Bradham reacts to a play during the NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and the Vikings. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Familiar with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's scheme from their time together in Buffalo, Bradham assumed the role of calling the defense after middle linebacker Jordan Hicks was lost to an Achilles injury in October. Bradham, 28, developed into a leader and was arguably the most underrated member of a championship defense, playing with an edge that helped forge the Eagles' identity.

Bradham was charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, following an incident at the Hilton Bentley Miami in South Beach in July 2016. He accepted a deferred prosecution program last July, and the case was closed in January. A separate case, for which he faced a misdemeanor gun charge for bringing a weapon to the Miami airport, was closed in October.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.