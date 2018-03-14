The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to sign former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen after the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, as first reported by the Tampa Bay Times and confirmed by ESPN.

Philadelphia has already secured Allen's replacement, as former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata intends to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles, sources told ESPN.

A seventh-round pick by the Eagles in 2014, Allen, 26, appeared in 63 of a possible 64 games in four seasons, totaling 87 tackles, 2 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

He was drafted to play nose tackle in a 3-4 defense, but Allen proved scheme-versatile and remained a key part of the defensive line rotation in Jim Schwartz's 4-3 system over the past two seasons. Allen had a sack and 12 quarterback pressures during the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl run.

The Eagles and Allen had been working on a contract extension last offseason before he suffered a torn pectoral in April. The injury occurred shortly after the team had traded for Tim Jernigan, who went on to start at defensive tackle alongside Fletcher Cox and recently received a lucrative contract extension.