HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans intend to sign offensive lineman Zach Fulton, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network.

The NFL Network reports that the deal will average $7.5 million per year.

Former Chiefs lineman Zach Fulton plans to sign with the Houston Texans when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. John Rivera/Icon Sportswire

Fulton, 26, joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a sixth-round draft pick in 2014. He immediately moved into the starting lineup as a rookie and started 46 of the 63 games in which he played. One of Fulton's strengths is his versatility, as he started at least one game at both guard positions and center last season.

The Texans have a starting center in 2016 second-round pick Nick Martin, so Fulton is expected to play guard in Houston. The Texans' 2017 starting left guard, Xavier Su'a-Filo is a free agent and not expected to return to Houston. Fulton began last season as a reserve but moved into the starting lineup in Week 3 after an injury to center Mitch Morse.

The Texans' offensive line struggled last season, allowing 54 sacks, the second most in the NFL. After the Texans traded starting left tackle Duane Brown, the line allowed 28 sacks, which was tied with the Cardinals and Bills for most in the NFL in that span, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.