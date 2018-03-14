Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis will enter into the Pro Football Hall of Fame like few others have before him.

One of his daughters will present him at the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 4.

Lewis announced Wednesday that his oldest daughter, Diaymon, will handle the honors. Only five daughters have previously served as presenters, according to the Hall of Fame.

"My presenter is someone that I trust with my legacy, even after I'm gone," Lewis said in an interview with the Hall of Fame website. "... She's a female me. She's driven and she's inspirational. She's wired right."

It didn't come as surprise to Diaymon that she will present her father inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

"When I called her, I said, 'Daddy wants to ask you something,'" Lewis said. "... You would've thought she already knew. She said, 'OK, what are we doing it on?'"

Lewis recalled the time he drove his daughter to college, which was a three-hour trip from Boca Raton, Florida, to Orlando. She asked him what she should know about life and typed what he said into her phone.

Many of those lessons were incorporated in the draft for the Hall of Fame induction.

"You can't read it as a father without getting emotional because she remembers everything I taught her from a child," Lewis said.