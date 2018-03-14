ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- After diving into free agency to sign quarterback Case Keenum, the Denver Broncos gave some attention to the defense Wednesday.

Linebacker Todd Davis, 25, re-signed with the Broncos on a three-year deal that could be worth up to $15 million, a source confirmed. Davis, who was claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints in 2014, was one of Denver's most prominent unrestricted free agents.

The NFL Network earlier reported news of Davis' deal.

John Elway, Denver's president of football operations and general manager, said at the scouting combine that the Broncos hoped to re-sign Davis, but that he also expected Davis to see what kind of interest there was elsewhere in the league. The Broncos' offer turned out to be the one Davis chose.

He has played in every game but two for the Broncos over the past three seasons and been a starter at inside linebacker in the past two seasons. He joins cornerback Tramaine Brock as Denver's signings on defense Wednesday.

Davis went from special-teams regular to a starter. He finished with 97 tackles in 2016 and 82 tackles last season.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph consistently lauded Davis' preparation and day-to-day work on the practice field.

"I was an undrafted guy. I don't take anything for granted. I treat every day like I'm still the guy trying to make the roster," Davis said last season.

He missed two games this past season -- against the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles -- with an ankle injury.