Quarterback Tom Savage has agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints to back up Drew Brees, agents Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod announced Wednesday.

Savage replaces Chase Daniel, who agreed to a contract with the Chicago Bears to back up Mitchell Trubisky.

Savage was named the Texans' starting quarterback after the team traded Brock Osweiler during the last offseason, and Savage started Houston's 2017 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was benched for rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson at halftime and did not get the starting job back until Watson tore the ACL in his right knee during an early November practice.

The 27-year-old started the next six games for Houston, and the team went 1-5.

In seven starts last season, Savage completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 1,412 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Texans drafted Savage in the fourth round in 2014. He has had season-ending injuries in all four years of his NFL career.

Savage made national headlines for his outing in the Texans' Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers during which he suffered a concussion after taking a hit that left him on the ground with his hands twitching. Savage was allowed to re-enter the game, but one series later, he was taken to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the game. Savage did not practice again last season and was put on injured reserve less than two weeks after the hit.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.