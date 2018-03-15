Last fall, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods missed out on reaching a monetary performance threshold because he was a healthy scratch in Week 17. On Wednesday, the Rams made it up to him.

The Rams renegotiated Woods' deal, adding $200,019 to a $3M roster bonus he is set to receive early on in the league year, according to a league source.

Robert Woods of the LA Rams caught 56 passes for 781 yards in 2017. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Woods had 781 receiving yards last season. If he reached 800, it would have bumped the incentives he earned from $400,000 to $600,000. By sitting out the finale, Woods' chance to earn that final $200,000 was eliminated.

The Rams are well-known in league circles for their creative touches with contracts, with Woods' $19 raise as the latest example. The figure represents Woods being 19 receiving yards shy of hitting 800 during the season.

The Rams opted to sit several key starters during their Week 17 regular-season finale in 2017, having already clinched the NFC West and being locked into the conference's third seed in the playoffs, regardless of the outcome of their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Woods' five-year deal with the Rams includes annual incentives of up to $600,000, including up to $500,000 tied to the Rams making the playoffs and Woods reaching certain receiving yardage thresholds.