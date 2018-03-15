The Houston Texans have agreed to a two-year contract in order to re-sign cornerback Jonathan Joseph, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Joseph, 33, said at the end of the season that he was hoping to re-sign with the Texans, whom he played the past seven seasons with. He also said he hopes to play at least two more years in the NFL.

In 2017, Joseph had 45 tackles and two interceptions, including a pick six against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

"He's one of the leaders of the locker room, been that way since we got here," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said last season. "He's asked to do a lot on our defense relative to covering top guys. He's been doing that since we arrived here, but he's a team guy."

Joseph was drafted in 2006 by the Cincinnati Bengals, whom he played his first five seasons with.

He has been selected to two Pro Bowls in 12 NFL seasons and has 28 interceptions, 172 passes defensed, 7 forced fumbles and 645 tackles in his career.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.