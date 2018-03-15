METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a member of their 2009 Super Bowl team.

They have agreed to a deal with veteran offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, according to a source, as first reported by the New Orleans Advocate.

Bushrod, 33, can be a versatile backup at both tackle and guard for a Saints team that just lost versatile backup Senio Kelemete to the Houston Texans. Bushrod started at left tackle for the Saints from 2009-2012, making the Pro Bowl twice.

He then left for a lucrative offer with the Chicago Bears, where he also played left tackle from 2013-2015, and later became the starting right guard for the Miami Dolphins over the past two years.

Bushrod's 2017 season ended after just 10 games, when he was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury. He also is recovering from a wrist injury but is expected to be healthy in plenty of time for offseason camps.

Bushrod (6-foot-5, 315 pounds), a fourth-round draft pick out of Towson in 2007, spent two years developing before he was thrust into the starting lineup for the '09 Saints because of an injury to starter Jammal Brown.

He has started a total of 122 regular-season games and seven playoff games in his 11-year career.