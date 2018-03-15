Dolphins center Mike Pouncey has requested his release, he confirmed to the Palm Beach Post, and Miami is expected to grant it Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I gave this city everything I had," Pouncey told the newspaper. "I'm heartbroken."

Pouncey was signed through the 2020 season as part of a five-year extension he signed with the team in 2015. When he is released, the Dolphins will save $7 million on their salary cap.

"At the end of the day I'm a Miami Dolphin for life. I think it was awesome. I had a hell of a ride here. We'll see what the next chapter is," he told the Post.

Pouncey will join Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry, Lawrence Timmons and Julius Thomas as veterans released or traded this offseason.

Last season, Pouncey played his first 16-game season since 2012. He was coming off back-to-back seasons of major hip surgery but didn't show any effects of the injuries in 2018.

He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, earning the honors in three consecutive seasons from 2013 to 2015.

He has played in 93 games (all starts) since the Dolphins made him the 15th pick in the 2011 draft.

Pouncey, who was a team captain last season, also was one of the central figures in the locker room bullying scandal involving former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin.

NFL investigator Ted Wells' 144-page report into the incidents found that Pouncey and teammate John Jerry followed Richie Incognito's lead in bullying Martin.

Pouncey's twin brother, Maurkice, is the starting center for the Pittsburgh Steelers.