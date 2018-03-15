After trading Jarvis Landry and releasing Ndamukong Suh, the Dolphins' hectic offseason continues as Mike Pouncey has requested to be released. (1:13)

What's going on in Miami? (1:13)

The Miami Dolphins acquired center Daniel Kilgore from the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday after veteran center Mike Pouncey requested his release.

The Dolphins will also receive a 2018 seventh-round pick and send a 2018 seventh-round pick to San Francisco.

Miami is expected to grant Pouncey's request on Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Editor's Picks Dolphins release TE Thomas, officially cut Suh The Dolphins released tight end Julius Thomas on Wednesday as they announced a series of moves.

Kilgore re-signed with the 49ers earlier this offeseason on a three-year contract. The 49ers signed center Weston Richburg in free agency this week and he likely will replace Kilgore at the position for the 49ers.

"I gave this city everything I had," Pouncey told the Palm Beach Post. "I'm heartbroken."

Pouncey was signed through the 2020 season as part of a five-year extension he signed with the team in 2015. When he is released, the Dolphins will save $7 million on their salary cap.

"At the end of the day I'm a Miami Dolphin for life. I think it was awesome. I had a hell of a ride here. We'll see what the next chapter is," he told the Post.

Pouncey will join Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry, Lawrence Timmons and Julius Thomas as veterans released or traded this offseason.

Kilgore, 30, was a 2011 fifth-round pick by the Niners. He emerged as a locker room leader and one of the team's most dependable veterans over the past couple of seasons.

"On behalf of the entire organization I want to thank Dan for everything he contributed to this team and the Bay Area community over the last seven seasons," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement.

Last season, Pouncey played his first 16-game season since 2012. He was coming off back-to-back seasons of major hip surgery but didn't show any effects of the injuries in 2017.

He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, earning the honors in three consecutive seasons from 2013 to 2015.

He has played in 93 games (all starts) since the Dolphins made him the 15th pick in the 2011 draft.

Pouncey, who was a team captain last season, also was one of the central figures in the locker room bullying scandal involving former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin.

NFL investigator Ted Wells' 144-page report into the incidents found that Pouncey and teammate John Jerry followed Richie Incognito's lead in bullying Martin.

Pouncey's twin brother, Maurkice, is the starting center for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.