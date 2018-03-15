ESPN's Mike Clay offers a bold prediction that the Browns' offseason moves should lead them to at least a .500 record in 2018. (0:48)

BEREA, Ohio - Jarvis Landry chuckled when the Cleveland Browns' 0-16 season was brought to his attention as three of the newest Browns met the media on Thursday.

"That's OK," Landry said as he leaned into the microphone with a smile on his face.

Why is that OK?

"Everybody's zero-and-zero right now," Landry said.

The feeling was echoed by all the Browns acquisitions who met the media.

"You can't really focus on that," said quarterback Tyrod Taylor. "You got to keep your eyes moving forward."

"New year, new team," safety Damarious Randall said.

Tyrod Taylor is part of the Browns rebuild after a winless season. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Those three players were keys to three trades the Browns made prior to the start of free agency. Landry came from the Miami Dolphins, where he averaged 100 catches per season in his four seasons. Taylor came from Buffalo, where he had 51 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions as a starter. Randall comes from Green Bay, and he said he's thrilled to move back to free safety where he played in college.

In typical Cleveland fashion, there were positives and excitement as the Browns try to build from the rubble of aa winless season.

"(I'm) excited," Landry said. "I keep saying it and I keep talking about it. I think when I say it not too many people believe me. And even looking out I think not too many people still believe me. But I am very excited about the opportunity that's in front of us, about the guys that are in this building, about the coaches that are in this building, about the city of Cleveland.

"And I'm looking forward to it."

Taylor arrives as the team's 29th starting quarterback since 1999, a fact he said he is aware of though he added he doesn't think much about it. He has one year left on his contract and is well aware that the Brown may take a quarterback first or fourth in the draft. He does not, though, view himself as a "bridge quarterback."

"I'm a quarterback," Taylor said. "As far as a bridge, hopefully I'm helping bridge this team to a Super Bowl."

The Browns made the signing of seven free agents official on Thursday (DB T.J. Carrie, TE Darren Fells, OL Chris Hubbard, RB Carlos Hyde, DB Terrance Mitchell, DL Chris Smith and OL Donald Stephenson) and they also made a couple of noteworthy roster moves, releasing receiver Sammie Coates along with eight others and traded cornerback Jason McCourty and a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for a sixth-rounder from New England.

Coates' impact in his only season was minimal, but McCourty played well for a winless team.